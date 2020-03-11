AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 32.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 150.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,865,000 after acquiring an additional 151,820 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.62. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.19 and a 1 year high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $1,985,135.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,755.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.56.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

