AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Actuant as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000.

In related news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $375,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,476.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $50,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Actuant in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.39. Actuant Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

