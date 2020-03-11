AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,473 Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 249.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in RealPage by 5,199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after buying an additional 586,729 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in RealPage by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 305,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 140,809 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in RealPage by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 742,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 135,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in RealPage by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 123,636 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in RealPage by 760.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 104,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RealPage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 45,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $2,416,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,011,771.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 38,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $2,072,363.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,205,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 480,516 shares of company stock worth $27,498,725. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RP opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. RealPage Inc has a one year low of $51.65 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.69 and a beta of 0.84.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $254.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

