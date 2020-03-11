AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,302 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,684,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,164 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,267,000 after acquiring an additional 263,139 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.69.

MTN stock opened at $177.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.68. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.64 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.