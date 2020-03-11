AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,891 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,727 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,141,000 after purchasing an additional 20,977 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,986,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,591,000 after purchasing an additional 330,860 shares during the period. 45.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

NYSE CM opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $1.0955 dividend. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.