AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 142.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,524,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,156,165,000 after acquiring an additional 130,991 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,716,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $487,640,000 after acquiring an additional 402,021 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,456,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,908,000 after acquiring an additional 460,575 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,461,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,696,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,767,000 after acquiring an additional 135,022 shares during the period.

Shares of A stock opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.91. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,694 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

