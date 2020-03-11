AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 10,931 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,931 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,378,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

