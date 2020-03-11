AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 11,887 Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,887 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Gentherm worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gentherm by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

THRM opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. Gentherm Inc has a one year low of $35.63 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

