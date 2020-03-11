AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 13,522 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,522 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 400,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,243,000 after buying an additional 62,179 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Verisign by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Verisign by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 209,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,451,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,366,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Verisign by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.67 and its 200 day moving average is $195.86. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.08 and a twelve month high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

