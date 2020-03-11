AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,499 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,181,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,561,000 after acquiring an additional 166,795 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,038,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,404,000 after acquiring an additional 97,497 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,033,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,935,000 after acquiring an additional 156,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,168,000 after acquiring an additional 109,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 511,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NYSE FCFS opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. FirstCash Inc has a 52-week low of $75.57 and a 52-week high of $106.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average of $86.41.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.98 million. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

