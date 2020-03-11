AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 43,949 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,949 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HST shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.11.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

