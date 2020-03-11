AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 53,551 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,551 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Commercial Metals worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,777,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,552 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 670,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 304,880 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 481,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 287,552 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 814.7% during the fourth quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 265,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 236,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,121,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 148,873 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

