AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 9,758 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,758 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 63.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 143.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 44,988 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

ATR stock opened at $103.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $126.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.71.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

