AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of OSI Systems worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in OSI Systems by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 14,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,265,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,545,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $2,079,167.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,894.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,685. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.84. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.64 and a 1-year high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $305.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.45%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

