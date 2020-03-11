AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,231 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.48.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $2,845,109.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,061,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,963 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $90.72 on Wednesday. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $121.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.02.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

