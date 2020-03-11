Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 2,369 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $68,298.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ALTR stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 313,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,660. Altair Engineering Inc has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,364 shares of the software’s stock worth $18,758,000 after purchasing an additional 31,049 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,518,482 shares of the software’s stock worth $54,529,000 after acquiring an additional 803,524 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,302 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

