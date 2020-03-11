Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $17,269.17 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Amy Messano sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $17,269.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 313,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.55 and a beta of 1.31. Altair Engineering Inc has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ALTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Altair Engineering from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the software’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,082 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the software’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 287.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

