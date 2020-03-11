Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Alteryx by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth $201,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,053,000 after acquiring an additional 116,402 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx stock opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.88. Alteryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.66.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total value of $2,868,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,424,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 46,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.44, for a total value of $6,709,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,081 shares in the company, valued at $878,339.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,946 shares of company stock worth $69,704,212 in the last three months. 19.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alteryx to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

