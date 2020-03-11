American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) PT Lowered to $25.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of AEL opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.84.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.33. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $664,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alonzo A. J. J Strickland sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $27,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

