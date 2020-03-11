American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 3.74

Media stories about American Express (NYSE:AXP) have trended very positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. American Express earned a coverage optimism score of 3.74 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the payment services company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted American Express’ score:

Get American Express alerts:

AXP traded down $7.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,789,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,944. The stock has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a twelve month low of $93.87 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Stephens lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.