American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) CAO Deana L. Mcpherson Purchases 5,000 Shares

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) CAO Deana L. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,780.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AOBC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. 1,180,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,358. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 12.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,535,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut American Outdoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.