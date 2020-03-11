AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Ajo LP

Ajo LP increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 32.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 45,832 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1,095.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 343,010 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,939 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.73 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.19 and a 200-day moving average of $94.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

