Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after acquiring an additional 154,094 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.36.

Amgen stock opened at $206.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.67. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

