Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.28 Million

Analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post sales of $80.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.90 million and the lowest is $77.80 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $89.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $319.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.80 million to $320.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $352.83 million, with estimates ranging from $339.80 million to $363.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMPH. ValuEngine raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $80,079.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $434,931.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 154,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,992.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,112 over the last three months. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMPH opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.26. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

