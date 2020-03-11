Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to post $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $5.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Sunday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.23.

Shares of ADI opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. Analog Devices has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.16%.

In other news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,966.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,420 shares of company stock worth $10,589,887. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raine Capital LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 152.2% in the third quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,660,296,000 after buying an additional 82,951 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in Analog Devices by 19.3% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

