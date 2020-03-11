Analysts Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will post sales of $26.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.70 million and the lowest is $25.60 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $25.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $107.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $108.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $111.70 million, with estimates ranging from $111.20 million to $112.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 10.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $220,970.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,617.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.30 per share, with a total value of $199,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,431 shares in the company, valued at $820,807.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,060 shares of company stock valued at $579,055 in the last three months. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $487.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $47.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.