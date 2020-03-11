Analysts Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $880.11 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will report $880.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $888.70 million and the lowest is $873.00 million. First Republic Bank posted sales of $807.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 10th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 6.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 10.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

FRC opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.73. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $84.90 and a twelve month high of $122.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

