Analysts Anticipate IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.08 Million

Analysts expect IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report sales of $290.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $291.40 million and the lowest is $288.40 million. IBERIABANK posted sales of $302.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IBERIABANK.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. IBERIABANK’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBKC shares. ValuEngine downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

IBERIABANK stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. IBERIABANK has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.80. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.68%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,108 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,141. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in IBERIABANK during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in IBERIABANK by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in IBERIABANK during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

