Analysts Anticipate Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $910.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) will post sales of $910.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $920.00 million and the lowest is $905.00 million. Wyndham Destinations reported sales of $918.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 92.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WYND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.62. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $53.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

