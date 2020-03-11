Analysts Expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to post sales of $3.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.04 billion and the highest is $3.14 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $3.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $11.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.51 billion to $10.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

BBBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

BBBY stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $42,426,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $16,288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 754,975 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 423,606 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

