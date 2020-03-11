Analysts Expect National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.69 Million

Equities analysts expect National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) to post $82.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.58 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $76.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $339.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $332.62 million to $349.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $353.46 million, with estimates ranging from $338.85 million to $378.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NHI. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

In other news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $275,574.08. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $362,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 76.36%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

