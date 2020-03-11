Analysts Expect Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) will report sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America posted sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full year sales of $6.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Packaging Corp Of America.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $90.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average is $105.63. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $83.16 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.