Analysts Expect Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report $414.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $410.07 million and the highest is $420.50 million. Papa John’s Int’l reported sales of $398.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s Int’l.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter worth $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth $245,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth $1,541,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth $132,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $70.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -229.00, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.