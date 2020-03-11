Analysts Expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 227.76% and a negative return on equity of 58.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBBP. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 63,759 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,135,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 37,669 shares during the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $129.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.66. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

