Analysts Offer Predictions for Etsy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.05.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. Etsy has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $72.39. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Etsy by 384.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $314,363.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,497.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,442 shares of company stock worth $10,039,793 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.