Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Guardant Health (GH)

3/3/2020 – Guardant Health was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2020 – Guardant Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

2/25/2020 – Guardant Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Guardant Health is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Guardant Health was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2020 – Guardant Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. Guardant Health Inc has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $112.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.77 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.00.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $450,593. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $2,391,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,378,993.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,652 shares of company stock valued at $11,457,892. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

