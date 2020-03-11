Analysts Set Expectations for Funko Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Funko in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Funko’s FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Funko alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Funko from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Funko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Funko has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $341.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.48.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Funko had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $213.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Funko by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Funko by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Funko by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.