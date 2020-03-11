Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 11th (AAOI, BATS, CNST, CON, HMHC, HNRG, HOOK, HSNGY, HTBK, HTGM)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 11th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $11.50 target price on the stock.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) was given a GBX 4,070 ($53.54) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €119.00 ($138.37) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is a global provider of education solutions, delivering content, technology, services and media to students in over 150 countries worldwide. The Company delivers its offerings to both educational institutions and consumers. It provides kindergarten through twelfth grade, or K-12, educational content in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides print and electronic textbook curriculum, learning content, and assessment tools and services. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing a technology platform which consists of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics for sample profiling applications including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. Its products include HTG Edge System, HTG Edge Assays and HTG Assay Direct. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hudson Ltd. is a travel retailers primarily in North America. The Company is anchored by its iconic Hudson, Hudson News and Hudson Bookseller brands and operates duty-paid and duty-free stores primarily in airports, commuter terminals, hotels and tourist destinations. Hudson Ltd. is based in EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. “

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €175.00 ($203.49) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Intellicheck Mobilisa is a leading technology company, developing and marketing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications including: mobile and handheld wireless devices for the government, military and commercial markets. Products include the Defense ID system, an advanced ID card access control product currently protecting over 70 military and federal locations. ID-Check is a technology that instantly reads, analyzes, and verifies encoded data in magnetic stripes and barcodes on government-issue IDs from approximately 60 U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions to determine if the content and format are valid. The company’s products are used to address government and commercial fraud, focusing on age verification, secure access control and software tools, driver’s license readers, and ID validation markets. Intelli-Check Mobilisa sells its products through its direct sales force and marketing partners. The company is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington. “

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €12.50 ($14.53) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

