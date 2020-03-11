Analyzing Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) and NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NEVPF)

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) and NeuroVive Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroVive Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and NeuroVive Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A $2.81 million ($5.10) -1.31 NeuroVive Pharmaceutical N/A N/A -$7.87 million ($0.11) -0.79

Bellerophon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroVive Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and NeuroVive Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 NeuroVive Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bellerophon Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 348.43%. Given Bellerophon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bellerophon Therapeutics is more favorable than NeuroVive Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares Bellerophon Therapeutics and NeuroVive Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -102.96% -42.26% NeuroVive Pharmaceutical N/A -42.37% -38.20%

Summary

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical beats Bellerophon Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM. INOpulse is based on proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device. BCM is based on placebo-controlled clinical trial designed to support CE mark registration in the European Union. Bellerophon Therapeutics was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical Company Profile

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine in Sweden and internationally. Its product portfolio includes NeuroSTAT, a drug candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of traumatic brain injuries; and KL1333 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company also develops NVP015/NV354 drug candidates for mitochondrial diseases; NVP025 drug candidate for mitochondrial myopathies; NV556 and NVP022 drug candidates for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis conditions; and NVP024, a hepatocellular carcinoma program. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) has collaboration agreements with Isomerase Therapeutics, Sihuan Pharmaceutical, and Sanofi Korea. The company also has a preclinical collaboration agreement with the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for research in genetic mitochondrial disorders. NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

