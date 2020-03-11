Analyzing Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) & MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF)

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) and MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Glacier Bancorp and MutualFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 MutualFirst Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.96%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than MutualFirst Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of MutualFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of MutualFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MutualFirst Financial has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and MutualFirst Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp $676.95 million 4.62 $210.54 million $2.38 14.23 MutualFirst Financial $110.25 million 2.41 $23.75 million $2.85 10.81

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MutualFirst Financial. MutualFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. MutualFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Glacier Bancorp pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MutualFirst Financial pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and MutualFirst Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Glacier Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and MutualFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp 31.10% 12.30% 1.69% MutualFirst Financial 21.54% 11.42% 1.19%

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats MutualFirst Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; second mortgage loans; municipal loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination services. It has 167 locations, including 149 branches and 18 loan or administration offices in 63 counties within 7 states comprising Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, and Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans. In addition, it operates as an insurance agent; and sells life and other insurance products. Further, the company provides trust, investment, broker advisory, retirement plan, and private banking products and services. It has 39 full service retail financial centers in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Greene, Hamilton, Jackson, Johnson, Knox, Kosciusko, Lawrence, Monroe, Randolph, St. Joseph, and Wabash counties in Indiana; wealth management offices in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana; and 1 loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

