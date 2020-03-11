AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANAB. BidaskClub upgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

ANAB opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $83.10. The firm has a market cap of $451.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.97.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

