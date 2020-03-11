ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of ANSYS worth $18,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ANSYS news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total value of $826,671.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,191,658.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,214 shares of company stock worth $10,153,957. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $229.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.92. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $299.06. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.59 million. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.22.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

