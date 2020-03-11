Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $329.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM stock opened at $286.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.90. Anthem has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $312.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

