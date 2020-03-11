Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP reduced its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $16,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.46.

Anthem stock opened at $286.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.90. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.