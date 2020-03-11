Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $369.89 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) will announce sales of $369.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $374.10 million and the lowest is $363.30 million. Apogee Enterprises reported sales of $346.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

In other news, SVP Brent C. Jewell acquired 2,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,984,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 219,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,836 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $46.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $804.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

