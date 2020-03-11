Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 472.8% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 28,812 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 23,782 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 400,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 71,160 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $978,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Applied Materials by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 462,740 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 31,677 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

