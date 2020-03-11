Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

APLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Stacy J. Kanter acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $322,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after buying an additional 100,488 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,029,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,558,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 676.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 73,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 43,634 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.