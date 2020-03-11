AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $717.69 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report sales of $717.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $711.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $730.00 million. AptarGroup posted sales of $744.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $256,614.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 12,962.5% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $103.99 on Wednesday. AptarGroup has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $126.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

