Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

3/10/2020 – Aptevo Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

3/4/2020 – Aptevo Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

3/2/2020 – Aptevo Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

APVO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. 15,595,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 212,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

