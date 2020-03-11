Arcblock (ABT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.58 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001292 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, DDEX, Gate.io and DragonEX. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.85 or 0.02470578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00209682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00049634 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00121974 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bithumb, DDEX, OKEx, Cobinhood, Gate.io, CoinBene, Kucoin, LBank, DragonEX, Huobi, BitMart and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

